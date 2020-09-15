Oslo architect: Netanyahu corrected relations with Arab countries

Former Minister Dr. Yossi Beilin, one of the architects of the Oslo Accords, spoke on Monday with journalist Benny Teitelbaum on Kan Moreshet radio and welcomed Israel's agreements with the United Arab Emirates and with Bahrain.

Beilin rejected the notion that leftists are bitter over the agreements, asserting that allegations of bitterness on the left are an invention of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, and that there are voices on the right who object to the agreements because they understand that they mean relinquishing sovereignty and applying Israeli law in Judea and Samaria.

"The right and especially Bibi himself mocked the left and the peace camp that spoke of a new Middle East, that went to multilateral talks and promoted them, developed diplomatic relations with the half the Arab world, held international economic conferences in Casablanca in Amman and Doha, and the right kept saying that the Arabs are all the same,” said Beilin.

He added, "What is happening here is that when Bibi came to power in 1996, he said ‘if they give they will get, and if they don’t give they will not get’ and stopped the political process with the entire Arab world, all these conferences stopped, the multilateral talks stopped and now he stands up and says 'I have been working on this for 25 years'. What nonsense, and at the same time I say 'You know what? All the best to you, you did something important and after you spoiled things, you have corrected them'. This correction is ​​definitely very important and what will happen tomorrow in Washington fills my heart with joy and I have not a drop of bitterness in me."

Beilin said that he still thinks the Oslo Accords were the right move but added the problem was that the agreement was not implemented and did not mature into a permanent settlement as it should have.