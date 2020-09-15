Jewish leaders celebrate signing of Israel's agreements with UAE and Bahrain

The leaders of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Monday lauded the signing of the agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, which will take place on Tuesday.

The leaders of the Conference of Presidents will be participating in the historic ceremonies at the White House.

"The agreements with the UAE and Bahrain mark the start of a new phase in relations between the Jewish State and the Muslim world. These landmark understandings represent a realignment, a paradigm shift wherein peace is prioritized over conflict. In becoming the third and fourth Arab countries to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel, the UAE and Bahrain lead the way for others to follow,” said Arthur Stark, Chairman, William Daroff, CEO, and Malcolm Hoenlein, Vice Chair of the Conference of Presidents.

“Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed of the UAE and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain are to be commended for having the courage to recognize Israel's legitimacy as a sovereign state. The leadership of President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu brought us to this moment, and we applaud them and the representatives from the four countries, in Washington and their home countries, for their extraordinary efforts,” they added.

“With these agreements enacted, the Middle East will transform as diplomacy replaces discord and additional countries in the region see the necessity and merit of regarding Israel as a friend and a partner rather than an enemy. As the consensus for peace expands, the Palestinians will find themselves standing alone in their opposition to the Jewish State. Real possibilities for a true and lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinians are at hand; we hope the winds of change will be felt by the Palestinian Authority,” said Stark and Hoenlein.

“These agreements are a clear rebuttal to the forces of extremism, terrorism, and aggression. They will not succeed, and are part of the past, not the future, of the Middle East," the statement concluded.