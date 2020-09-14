Watch: Jerusalem choir sings 'a song of peace' to UAE

Hanan Avital and the 'Pirchei Jerusalem' choir have released a new song in celebration of the peace agreement which will be signed between Israel and the United Arab Emirates tomorrow.
The following is a translation of the new song.
Salaam Alaykum
I'm so thrilled and excited
To have reached this new day
The dove of peace, the dove of hope
Takes flight along a tranquil path
The Emirates, the sea and the desert
Wild landscapes full of cypress and dates
Black gold from the depths,
And towers which reach the skies
You are the gateway to the east
To India and China, so far away
Many ships will fly through the air
And ships will sail to distant shores on a wave
Listen, oh princes and sons of kings
How wonderful and how pleasant
The light will shine all the brighter between us
We will live as one from generation to generation
Shalom, Salaam Alaykum
We love you dearly
With drums, qanuns, and flutes
The child of Ishmael and the child of Israel