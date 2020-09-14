National Union Chairman MK Betzalel Smotrich this evening addressed Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin at the Knesset plenum and announced that he will resubmit his proposal to establish a committee of inquiry to examine the conflicts of interest among judges and the State Attorney's Office this coming Wednesday.

After the Speaker of the Knesset announced last week that he would recommend Likud members support establishing a commission of inquiry, MK Smotrich told the Speaker "you have no idea how happy I am that you are here.

"There's an opportunity to start repairing. You don't repair in speeches and tweets on Twitter. One repairs with deeds. We can start this Wednesday and vote in favor of setting up a parliamentary inquiry committee that will review the management of all senior justice and law enforcement officials," Smotrich said in plenary.

Addressing Members of Knesset: "You always have excuses of 'why now'. Sometimes you hide behind the rules, sometimes it's not the right time, sometimes they won't let us, someone ate it, someone drank it... This time there's nothing to hide behind. I submitted it according to all the rules in the bylaws. Stop messing around all day with the politics of who gets credit. I announce in advance, I relinquish the credit. The distortions must be investigated and I suggest to my colleagues in the Likud and the haredi parties and in fact to anyone who holds himself to be a decent person who wants a just, moral system of law in Israel that isn't distorted and corrupt and that uses its power to promote bad things, vote in favor, this coming Wednesday.

"We can't blame Shai Nitzan or Mandelblit, only ourselves. If this house takes responsibility and begins to govern, we will preserve Israeli democracy," MK Smotrich concluded.