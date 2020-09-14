3,192 new COVID cases, 534 in serious condition

3,192 new coronavirus cases were identified in Israel yesterday out of 34,927 test results which were obtained, the Health Ministry reported Monday evening.

As of Monday night, there are 39,592 active coronavirus cases in Israel. 524 patients are in serious condition and 142 are on ventilators

11 more people have died from the coronavirus since midnight, bringing the death toll from the disease to 1,136.

Earlier, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein explained why he changed his mind about the need for a lockdown during the High Holidays to combat the disease.

"I changed my mind about the closure when I finally realized that the disease was really raging, there is no way to compare where we were a month ago with wherewe are now," Edelstein said in an interview with Galei Tzahal (IDF Radio).

He strongly condemned the various calls not to obey the Health Ministry's guidelines and to violate the lockdown.

"Anyone who says 'I will not obey' - you take not only your life in your hands, but the lives of everyone around you," Edelstein warned.

The minister also addressed the phenomenon of mass weddings during the corona crisis. "I understand the difficulty, but it is not written in any Jewish, Muslim or Christian law that 1,000 people are required at a wedding."