UAE begins coronavirus vaccines

The United Arab Emirates Health Ministry announced an "emergency permit" to use a coronavirus vaccine, to be administered in coming days to health system workers and anyone at high risk of contracting the virus.

UAE Helath Minister Abdul Rahman al-Oueis said study findings in final stages of clinical trials in the third phase of the vaccine have shown the vaccine effective and provides a strong response by generating antibodies to the virus.

"The safety of the vaccine has been tested and the results show it is safe to use," the Health Minister claimed in a press briefing.

National Clinical Committee for Coronavirus and lead researcher on the third phase of clinical trials on the coronavirus vaccine Dr. Nawal al-Kaabi also spoke in detail about the new vaccine.

She said 31,000 people from 125 countries took part in the clinical trials of the vaccine for six weeks, but the vaccine has been successfully tested on 1,000 volunteers suffering from various chronic diseases.

"Preliminary results are encouraging, but studies will continue. The side effects are relatively simple and come as expected just like any other vaccine. No side effects or dangerous symptoms have been reported," al-Kaabi said.

In coming days, UAE authorities will begin administering the vaccine to health care workers and other workers exposed to coronavirus. "The vaccine will be available to the first line of defense heroes who are at the highest risk of contracting the virus. It will protect them from any danger and provide safety measures," said UAE Health Minister al-Oueis.