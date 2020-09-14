Ben Gurion Airport will not close during lockdown

Citizen leaving home for airport must bring valid ticket 4 hours before flight and will be allowed unlimited movement beyond 500 meters.

The cabinet ministers today decided that during the closure period that will begin this coming Friday, Israelis will be allowed to leave and enter Israel through Ben Gurion Airport in accordance with Purple Badge restriction guidelines.

These are only flights that have already been approved. Immigrants will also be allowed to arrive in Israel on a regular basis.

A citizen leaving home for the airport must bring a valid flight ticket 4 hours before the flight time and will be allowed unlimited movement beyond 500 meters from his residence.

Citizens leaving for a "green country" will return to Israel without isolation, but must observe closure conditions in Israel. Israelis traveling to a red state must return to isolation in Israel. In the event that a green country turns red, four-day advance warning will be given during which it will be possible to return to Israel without isolation.

Currently, it is possible for Israelis to enter and return without isolation to three green countries. Health Ministry representatives warn that two of the three - Bulgaria and Croatia - may "turn red" in coming days.

All passengers must declare their responsibility to the destination country in terms of presenting required coronavirus test results.