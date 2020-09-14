

Gantz speaks with Bahraini defense minister Israeli defense minister speaks with his Bahraini counterpart a day before the signing of the Abraham Accords. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Flash 90 Benny Gantz Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke Monday morning with his Bahraini counterpart, Minister for Defence Affairs Lieutenant-General Abdulla bin Hassan Al-Nuaimi.



The two discussed the importance of the Abraham Accords and of the growing normalization with Israel to regional stability in the Middle East, and talked about their mutual expectation that a close partnership be established between the two defense ministries, which will contribute to both countries’ capabilities, and to maintaining regional security.



At the conclusion of the conversation, Gantz offered to host his partner on an official visit to Israel and the two agreed to continue their dialogue soon.



