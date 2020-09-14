Liberman: Netanyahu using lockdown to stop protests

Yisrael Beyteinu chairman Avigdor Liberman criticized the decision to impose a lockdown over the High Holidays, calling the move politically motivated.

"What is needed is not a lockdown, but order. The real crisis is not a crisis of illness but a crisis of confidence. The public does not believe in the government or the prime minister," Liberman said in an interview with Kan Bet.

"Gamzu opposes the lockdown. He did not want a lockdown and his opinion was not accepted on any issue. This is a purely political decision. This is the imposition of a form of collective punishment on all Israeli citizens.

"Netanyahu wants to prevent demonstrations. I do not know what his mental or psychological state is - but it probably bothers him all the time," he added.

When asked if he was bothered by the stellar performance of the Yamina party in recent polls, Liberman stated: "Every election campaign has a new fad. I do not intend to correct my worldview according to one poll or another."