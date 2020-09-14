Live: Special coverage of signing of Abraham Accords

The i24NEWS international news network will have a week of special broadcasts to mark the normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, and Israel with Bahrain. The highlight will be celebratory live coverage of the signing ceremony at the White House, in the presence of President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed of the UAE, and Abdullatif Al Zayani, Foreign Minister of Bahrain, on Tuesday, September 15.

The special coverage begins Monday, September 14, on all three i24NEWS channels. The i24NEWS current affairs programs will host commentators and analysts who will discuss and analyze the details of the normalization treaty and its effects on the Middle East. Throughout the day, the i24NEWS hourly news flashes will be extended to include live reports from various key locations, along with in-depth stories and on-air analysis. All the celebratory events and speeches will be broadcast live, with simultaneous translation, for the benefit of i24NEWS viewers.

i24NEWS correspondents will report from various key locations around the world – the White House lawn, a special outdoor studio in Jerusalem, the heart of Dubai, Paris, Ramallah, and from the i24NEWS studios in Jaffa.

Frank Melloul, founder and CEO of i24NEWS: “This historic event is totally connected to the DNA of our network. Showing the reality of a new Middle East on its path to normalization.”