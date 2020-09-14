Her husband succumbed to CV-19 right after she lost her daughter

Losing one’s child is the worst thing that can happen to any mother. Unfortunately, Rebbetzin Esther Waldstein knows this all too well. When her infant daughter died of cancer, her world collapsed. If not for the support of her loving husband, Rabbi Pinchas Waldstein, she would collapsed under the weight of the burden. Being able to share her pain with him provided some level of consolation, allowing her to nurture her seven surviving children who had just lost their beloved sibling and now needed her more than ever. But then, the unthinkable happened and the one pillar of Rebbetzin Waldstein's life was taken from her.

Last month, Rabbi Waldstein, who was only 35 years of age, succumbed to the dreaded COVID-19 disease, leaving his already heart-broken widow to pick up the shattered pieces of her family’s life all by herself. The family lost the Rabbi's income and their mother's kindergarten job is no longer enough to support them. With her children depending on her for their physical wellbeing, she didn’t have the luxury to take the time to properly grieve her beloved husband. The family now finds itself on the verge of impoverishment Rebbetzin Waldstein is desperate for help to save her family before she collapses, unable to withstand the pain inside.

Her 7 kids have already lost their sibling and father and are now in danger of losing their mother as well. Rebbetzin Waldstein is broken-hearted, but being able to feed her kids properly in the next few weeks will help relieve the pain, allowing her to rebuild her family. The Mitzvah of helping a widow is meritorious as G-d harkens to the tears of the widow. A broken widow's prayers on behalf of those who come to her rescue prior to Rosh Hashana has the power to transform the coming year into one of spiritual and physical fulfillment. All donations are tax deductible. Click here to learn more.