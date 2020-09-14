Who explains the coronavirus guidelines to the public?

'Public's conduct is first tool in war against coronavirus, following guidelines is crucial to preventing infection,' MK Shelah says.

The State Control Committee held a Monday meeting to discuss the special report published by the state ombudsman regarding complaints received during the first wave of the coronavirus outbreak.

The discussion focused on handling failings regarding the provision of information to the Israeli public, and the danger of losing trust during the outbreak, as well as the lockdown on Israel.

During the discussion, it was mentioned that during the first wave of the outbreak, the issue of providing information to the public was handled by the National Security Council, while currently it is being handled jointly by the Health Ministry and Home Front Command, and a formal staff has not yet been appointed to manage the issue.

According to MK Ofer Shelah (Yesh Atid-Telem), who chairs the committee, "The decision made to place the lives of Israelis in a lockdown has economic, social and especially health consequences for the public. It's clear to everyone that Israeli society cannot exit the lockdown from the other side the same way we entered it."

He added: "The public's conduct is the first tool in the war against coronavirus, and adhering to guidelines is the most crucial issue in preventing infection, but they are not worth anything if the public does not implement it."

"The issue of information and providing it to the public has not improved much in the past six months. Every discussion in the Cabinet needs to include professionals who will provide information and who will know to say how the decisions will be told to the public. A national information staff must be made immediately, and handle any provision of information to the public."