'A third lockdown is a definite possibility'

Prof. Hagai Levine, head of Israel Association of Public Health Physicians, slams gov't handling of crisis, warns of 'tough lockdown' ahead.

As Israel prepares for its second national lockdown this week, a senior health official warned that the country could face yet another lockdown before the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Prof. Hagai Levine, chief of the Israel Association of Public Health Physicians, criticized the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, telling Radio 103FM Monday that the country now faces “three difficult weeks” of lockdown.

“Unfortunately, the government did not handle this recent period well,” said Levine. “But that doesn’t matter anymore. We’re going into three difficult weeks of lockdown. We never hid our criticism, but I can only hope that the government learns its lessons.”

Levine warned that the upcoming lockdown, set to begin Friday afternoon, may not be the last imposed during the pandemic.

“A third lockdown is a realistic possibility.”

The lockdown is set to begin at 2:00 p.m. this Friday, and is officially set to last for three weeks, through October 9th.

During the three-week lockdown, Israelis will be required to remain within 500 meters of their homes, except when leaving for essential needs, including food and medicine purchases.

Schools, which were originally planned to close this Wednesday, will close on Friday, and remain closed for the duration of the lockdown.

Hotels will be required to close during the lockdown, and all indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people. Outdoor gatherings will be limited to 20 people.

Prayer groups will be limited in size during the lockdown, based on a town’s infection rate. Public transportation will operate, but on a limited basis.