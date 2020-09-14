'Huge problems' with social distancing protocols at White House?

Democratic party activist Jon Cooper, who formerly served as chairman of the Democratic Coalition, on Sunday night tweeted that there are disageements between the White House and the Israeli delegation regarding social distancing protocols at the signing ceremony for the normalization agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

"White House Mideast Peace Signing Ceremony on Tuesday having huge problems as Israeli delegation/security insists on social distancing and wearing masks at the ceremony, while the WH disagrees and says 'there is no problem.' Press invites have not gone out as a result," he tweeted.

Lahav Harkov, correspondent for the Jerusalem Post, tweeted a clarification of the matter: "Ok, the details. First of all, the White House does encourage people to wear masks. This is from the email Abraham Accord invitees received What Israel wants is for its delegation to be in a separate pod from the rest of the attendees so we don't have to quarantine at home."

"The logistical issues are still being worked out, but the White House didn't say no to the Israelis or express outrage or anything like that."

On Sunday night, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his family took off for the US, together with National Security Council head Meir Ben Shabbat, Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, the Prime Minister's military secretary, Brigadier General Avi Bluth, and other senior officials.