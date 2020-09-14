Yoav Galant: 'There was no other option, we'll need to reopen gradually'

Education Min. Galant says lockdown was only option, better to avoid protests during lockdown.

Education Minister Yoav Galant (Likud) responded to criticism of the government's decision to enforce a three-week lockdown over the upcoming holiday period.

Speaking to Kan Bet, Galant emphasized that no one wanted the lockdown, but reality did not leave much choice.

"In the circumstances created, there was no other option. I very much hope that after the holidays, we will reopen the country gradually," he said.

"The government is trying to do the best it can for the public. I suggest being careful and not disobeying it."

Responding to Yaffa Ben David, Secretary-General of the Israel Teachers Union, who had called for special education not to be allowed to continue during the lockdown, Galant said: "Special education is important and central, and you need to take an increased risk in order to take care of those children and we will do the best we can. With all due respect to the teaching staff, the children need daily therapies."

Regarding the protests opposite Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's home, Galant added: "It's out of proportion, and obviously it's better that they should not occur during the lockdown. But the Attorney General has clarified that there are a few basic rights that we cannot touch."