Avraham Fried, Eli Gerstner & Baruch Levine sing: It’s time to rise!

"RISE!"
Avraham Fried, Eli Gerstner & Baruch Levine (The Chizuk Project)
Song Composed, Arranged & Produced by Eli Gerstner (EG Productions
Lyrics by Yisroel Besser
Executive Producer: Jeremy B. Strauss (Strauss Music LLC)
Lyrics:
Ever been turned upside down?
Ever felt like you’re underground?
Ever felt so unsure,
That you don’t know what to expect?
Ever been turned inside out?
Ever felt so much doubt?
Didn’t know what it's all about,
What comes next?
So grab my hand, my friend we’ll walk the way,
Raise your voice it’s the dawn of a brand new day
So much as changed, but this is still the same
The happiest time is after the pain,
You’ve fought the good fight
Cause you burn with an inner flame
See a new day, through your tired eyes
After the storm come the bluest skies
It’s time to rise, oh it's time to rise!
Ever fall at the side of the road
Ever struggle underneath the load
Look at life like you cant crack the code
The road ahead is dark
Ever felt that you’re just too small
Holding on tight, hoping not to fall
Ever wonder what’s the point of it all,
Look inside and find that spark,
And let it glow, my friend, and show the way,
Raise your voice it’s the dawn of a brand new day
So much as changed, but this is still the same
The happiest time is after the pain,
You’ve fought the good fight
Cause you burn with an inner flame
See a new day, through your tired eyes
After the storm come the bluest skies
It’s time to rise, oh it's time to rise!
Looking ahead we'll keep marching on
Facing what comes with courage and calm
Take chizuk and hope hold tight to the chain
The pages are turning in the book above
The one in control is writing with love
Look to heaven and give thanks to his name
So much as changed, but this is still the same
The happiest time is after the pain,
You’ve fought the good fight
Cause you burn with an inner flame
It’s a new day, through your open eyes
After the storm came the bluest skies
Let us rise, oh it's time to rise!