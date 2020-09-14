Avraham Fried, Eli Gerstner & Baruch Levine sing: It’s time to rise!

In wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the three Jewish Music stars present a song of strength and uplifting messages. Watch.

"RISE!"

Avraham Fried, Eli Gerstner & Baruch Levine (The Chizuk Project)

Song Composed, Arranged & Produced by Eli Gerstner (EG Productions

Lyrics by Yisroel Besser

Executive Producer: Jeremy B. Strauss (Strauss Music LLC)

Lyrics:

Ever been turned upside down?

Ever felt like you’re underground?

Ever felt so unsure,

That you don’t know what to expect?

Ever been turned inside out?

Ever felt so much doubt?

Didn’t know what it's all about,

What comes next?

So grab my hand, my friend we’ll walk the way,

Raise your voice it’s the dawn of a brand new day

So much as changed, but this is still the same

The happiest time is after the pain,

You’ve fought the good fight

Cause you burn with an inner flame

See a new day, through your tired eyes

After the storm come the bluest skies

It’s time to rise, oh it's time to rise!

Ever fall at the side of the road

Ever struggle underneath the load

Look at life like you cant crack the code

The road ahead is dark

Ever felt that you’re just too small

Holding on tight, hoping not to fall

Ever wonder what’s the point of it all,

Look inside and find that spark,

And let it glow, my friend, and show the way,

Raise your voice it’s the dawn of a brand new day

So much as changed, but this is still the same

The happiest time is after the pain,

You’ve fought the good fight

Cause you burn with an inner flame

See a new day, through your tired eyes

After the storm come the bluest skies

It’s time to rise, oh it's time to rise!

Looking ahead we'll keep marching on

Facing what comes with courage and calm

Take chizuk and hope hold tight to the chain

The pages are turning in the book above

The one in control is writing with love

Look to heaven and give thanks to his name

So much as changed, but this is still the same

The happiest time is after the pain,

You’ve fought the good fight

Cause you burn with an inner flame

It’s a new day, through your open eyes

After the storm came the bluest skies

Let us rise, oh it's time to rise!