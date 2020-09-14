PA official: UAE, Bahrain deals serve Trump's and Netanyahu's interests

Deputy Fatah leader claims US-brokered normalization between Arab states and Israel intended for political interests of Trump and Netanyahu.

Senior Palestinian Authority (PA) official Mahmoud al-Aloul said on Sunday that the US-brokered normalization between Arab states and Israel is intended for the political interests of President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Xinhua reports.

"The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain normalize their ties with Israel to support Trump's re-election campaign and improve Netanyahu's internal political situation," Al-Aloul, deputy chairman of PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah movement, was quoted as having told Voice of Palestine radio.

He called on the Arab League to confront the wave of normalization with Israel, noting it must adhere to its decisions related to the Palestinian issue.

The White House announced on Friday that US President Donald Trump, King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman al-Khalifa of Bahrain, and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu agreed to the establishment of full diplomatic relations between Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Bahrain thus becomes the second Gulf state to normalize ties with Israel, after the UAE and Israel announced they were normalizing relations on August 13.

The PA condemned the newly normalization deal, calling it "a stab in the back of the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people" and recalling its envoy to Bahrain in protest against the agreement.