Hotel Association chief: Lockdown will bring us down

The local tourism industry is taking another financial hit as a result of renewed calls for national lockdown. Amir Haik, president of the Hotel Association, said it pained him to imagine the situation ahead.

"Every time there's talk of lockdown, hotel reservations take a big hit," Haik told radio 103FM. "After the previous lockdown, the hotel industry was able to survive in just a few of our cities. 35% of the country's hotels remain closed to guests," he added.

''We got orders for the High Holidays, bought equipment and food, and now we're facing the same thing again, only now it's the holiday season. While others close down for the holidays, we function at a faster pace. Hotels are a safe bet since they've been approved by the Coronavirus Cabinet.

Regarding the latest outbreak of virus infections in hotel chains in Eilat, Haik said, "Our hotels are tidy and clean, and have been approved by the government. You can find exceptions in everything."