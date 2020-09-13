Israel to host World Science Ministers Conference

At the initiative of the Minister for Science and Technology, Mr. Yizhar Shai, on September 15th, Israel will host the World Science Ministers Conference: "International Efforts to Fight Coronavirus: From Research to Implementation".



The conference will take place this Tuesday, September 15th, at 15:30 (Israel time). It will be led by the Minister for Science and Technology and Coronavirus Cabinet member Mr. Yizhar Shai, and will be attended by 18 science ministers from countries around the world, including Italy, Spain, Germany and Sweden. This will be the first conference of its kind in Israel, and will be held online.



During the conference, each science minister will share the knowledge they gained from the fight against coronavirus in their country. Amongst other things, each minister will also present ground-breaking research, innovative technological developments in medicine, and the strategies that their countries adopted in the fight against the virus.



In addition, the countries participating in the conference will sign a joint declaration for international scientific cooperation on coronavirus and the establishment of joint research channels between the countries.



The conference will be broadcast online and may be viewed live on the Arutz Sheva website.

List of countries taking part in the conference (in alphabetical order):

Argentina, Belarus, Brazil, Bulgaria, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Germany, Guatemala, Honduras, Hungary, Italy, Peru, Poland, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.