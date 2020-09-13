First-ever poll of English-speaking Israelis: Anglos seek to organize politically

Over half (52%) of English-speaking Israelis, known as ‘Anglos’, think the community should or has organized itself in a manner similar to the Russian-speaking, Ethiopian or Druze communities in order to promote policies that benefit their communities. This is one of many important findings of a first-ever poll of political and social attitudes of the Anglo community in Israel, undertaken by 202 Strategies on behalf of The Anglo Vision.

One in five (18%) believe a specifically Anglo representative or Anglo party would allow them to have the most impact on the Israeli government. The poll found that three-quarters (75%) said they identify as part of the Anglo or English-speaking community. Anglos vote more on issues and policy (52%), rather than ideology (34%) and are more concerned with economic and welfare issues. Anglos seek a more representative and responsive form of government.

Politically, the poll found that half of the respondents consider themselves Right-wing (49%), a quarter in the political Center (25%), with almost another quarter considering themselves Left-wing (22%). In a reverse of national politics, Yamina (25%) would receive double the number of votes as the ruling party Likud (13%), with Yesh Atid receiving (15%) of the respondent’s vote of elections were held immediately.

The 421 respondents to the survey, culled from questionnaires posted online, representing a cross-section of Anglo society, showed that Anglos tend to be more Orthodox, Right-wing and optimistic about the direction of the country than the average Israeli. These trends become even more stark the newer the immigrant to Israel. For example, 44% of all Anglos who made Aliyah in the last five years considered themselves “Orthodox” Jews.

“These are very interesting results which amply demonstrate a community that seeks greater representation in the decision-making processes in this country,” said David Fine, Founder of The Anglo Vision, a group of English-speaking Israelis who seek to coalesce the Anglo community community around a vision of unifying positions that can effect change and progress, and contribute to the State of Israel. “English-speakers have long been seen as a group of individuals with no common positions so issues of importance to us, like prioritizing Aliyah and professional integration, having some Sundays off and greater representation and accountability at the political level, have not been given the prominence that we would like to see.”

“The Anglo Vision is an attempt to correct that, and in my meetings with government ministers, Members of Knesset and other decision-makers and opinion-shapers, they are starting to notice that when we unite as a community we are taken more seriously. There is strength in numbers. Moreover, as we see Aliyah from English-speaking countries increasing rapidly over the next few years, so our community will only become stronger and seek a place at the decision-making table just as other communities have done.”

The Anglo Vision holds regular meetings around the country or online of English-speaking Israelis, from across the political and religious spectrum, to understand what issues are important to them that are not currently on the agenda of the Israeli Government.

"It is clear that Anglos are a politically mature community that is interested in playing more of a role in Israel’s political process and asserting the issues of importance to them", said Stephen Miller, Founder of 202 Strategies, who has worked as a pollster and strategist for many politicians and political parties in Israel and around the world.

There are considered to be between three and four hundred thousand Anglos, including second-generation immigrants where English is a formative language, who reside all over the country and vote in very high percentages during national elections.

The survey was undertaken online during July and August with a margin of error of 4.77% with confidence level of 95%. The principal analysts were Stephan Miller and Chloe Yosha.