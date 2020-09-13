Oman welcomes Israel-Bahrain normalization

The Gulf State of Oman welcomed Bahrain's decision to normalize relations with Israel, Oman state TV reported Sunday.

“The Sultanate welcomes the initiative taken by the sisterly kingdom of Bahrain,” the channel wrote on its Twitter account.

The government added that it hopes that“this new strategic path taken by some Arab countries will contribute to bringing about a peace based on an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands and on establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as capital,”