Trump receives second Nobel Peace Prize nomination

Trump nominated for prize for his role in Serbia-Kosovo deal, days after being nominated over Israel-UAE deal.

US President Donald Trump has received a second nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in brokering a deal between Serbia and Kosovo for normalized economic relations.

In a Twitter post on Friday, Magnus Jacobsson, a Swedish parliamentarian, announced that he was nominating the Trump administration alongside Serbia and Kosovo.

“I have nominated the US Gov. and the governments of Kosovo and Serbia for the Nobel Peace Prize for their joint work for peace and economic development, through the cooperation agreement signed in the White House. Trade and communications are important building blocks for peace,” Jacobsson wrote.

The nomination comes days after Trump was nominated for the prize by Norwegian MP Christian Tybring-Gjeddefor for his role in securing the deal between United Arab Emirates and Israel.

“As it is expected other Middle Eastern countries will follow in the footsteps of the UAE, this agreement could be a game changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity,” Tybring-Gjeddefor explained in his nomination letter to the Nobel Committee.

Tybring-Gjedde also cited Trump's “key role in facilitating contact between conflicting parties and … creating new dynamics in other protracted conflicts, such as the Kashmir border dispute between India and Pakistan, and the conflict between North and South Korea, as well as dealing with the nuclear capabilities of North Korea.”

“Indeed, Trump has broken a 39-year-old streak of American Presidents either starting a war or bringing the United States into an international armed conflict. The last president to avoid doing so was Peace Prize laureate Jimmy Carter."