As Moshe prepares to leave this life and hand the baton of leadership to Joshua, he also prepares Israel for the future by teaching them two essential lessons,

One, that the Torah " is not in heaven... nor is it beyond the sea," but it is within our grasp to keep, and -

Two, that "I have set before you life and death, the blessing and the curse. You shall choose life." It is our choice, and our responsibility, throughout all the generations, to keep G-d's Torah, and thereby merit life!