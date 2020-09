Watch: Record number of daily infections in India Another record number of virus infections in India today. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

ISTOCK Doctors treat coronvirus patients A daily record in CV-19 infections was recorded in India yesterday (Sept. 11), according to a CNA.asia report. 96,551 new infections were confirmed on Friday, brining the total to 4.5 million. The report said that the daily death toll in the country has been 1,000 on average over the past two weeks. and now stood at 76,271.



