At least one dead in explosion near Tehran

Blast occurs at a shop in an area near Iran's capital. It is unclear what caused the explosion.

At least one person was killed and at least 10 others were injured in an explosion at a shop in an area near Iran's capital Tehran on Friday, Iranian state TV reported.

According to the report, at least 30 buildings were damaged by the explosion.

The IRNA news agency reported that the explosion had taken place in a battery workshop southwest of the Iranian capital.

The blast occurred at 5:15 p.m. local time on the ground floor of a three-storey residential building, local fire brigade chief Iraj Torkamani told IRNA.

Torkamani told the Tasnim news agency that the cause of the explosion was still unclear and investigations were underway.

