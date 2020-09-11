Ivanka Trump offers to take coronavirus vaccine on live TV

President Trump's daughter responds to 'The View' host Joy Behar's challenge, offers to take coronavirus vaccine on live TV.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump hit back at the cohost of ‘The View’, Joy Behar, and offered to receive a coronavirus vaccine on live television once a vaccine has been developed.

On Wednesday, Behar, one of the cohosts of ‘The View’, slammed President Trump’s claims that a vaccine for the coronavirus is likely to be ready in the near future, accusing the president of using hopes for a vaccine to boost his reelection bid.

Trump had told supporters at a rally in North Carolina on Tuesday that a vaccine would be available “very, very soon”, and “much sooner” than the end of the year.

Behar responded by saying that developing a vaccine “is not a simple thing to do,” and accused Trump of pushing “anything to get reelected. Don’t fall for it.”

Then, Behar added, ““And by the way, I will take the vaccine after Ivanka takes it.”

On Thursday, Ivanka accepted Behar’s challenge, tweeting “Deal.”

“I would come on your show to do so. I trust the FDA and so should all Americans. Vanquishing the virus should be our collective top priority.”



