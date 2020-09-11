Ivanka Trump offers to take coronavirus vaccine on live TV

President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump hit back at the cohost of ‘The View’, Joy Behar, and offered to receive a coronavirus vaccine on live television once a vaccine has been developed.
On Wednesday, Behar, one of the cohosts of ‘The View’, slammed President Trump’s claims that a vaccine for the coronavirus is likely to be ready in the near future, accusing the president of using hopes for a vaccine to boost his reelection bid.
Trump had told supporters at a rally in North Carolina on Tuesday that a vaccine would be available “very, very soon”, and “much sooner” than the end of the year.
Behar responded by saying that developing a vaccine “is not a simple thing to do,” and accused Trump of pushing “anything to get reelected. Don’t fall for it.”
Then, Behar added, ““And by the way, I will take the vaccine after Ivanka takes it.”
On Thursday, Ivanka accepted Behar’s challenge, tweeting “Deal.”
“I would come on your show to do so. I trust the FDA and so should all Americans. Vanquishing the virus should be our collective top priority.”