Why are you afraid of immigrating to Israel?

The importance of what to take which is the main focus that helps one to organize and experience the joy of settling in the Land of Israel.

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a licensed clinical psychologist and Aliyah Consultant, talks about building one's confidence and reducing anxiety and fear in the very process of preparing and planning Aliyah.

As one plans and packs, so does the inner most of the individual become enriched and emboldened in a very special holy way that virtually defies description.

According to Minskoff, Aliyah is the holy challenge and the holy journey a Jew must take and make in order to know and experience the most sacred of G-d’s mitzvot.