Joe Biden defines the Palestinians' problem: 'They need to stop the incitement'

Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden took part in an online fund-raising event with activists from the J Street organization on Thursday, and announced that if he wins the November election, he will do what he can to see that a Palestinian state is established.

According to Kan News, Biden said: "I will oppose annexation. If I'm voted into office, I will fight for a two-state solution, and in order to achieve that, Israel will have to stop expanding the settlements, and the Palestinians will have to stop their incitement to violence."

This wasn't the first time that Biden had played down Palestinian terrorism. Back in March, 2020, in a prerecorded speech that was played at the annual AIPAC conference, Biden said: "Palestinians need to eradicate incitement on the West Bank. Eradicate it. They need to end the rocket attacks from Gaza." He added that "Israel needs to stop the threats of annexation and stop settlement activity because it will choke off any hope of peace."

As for J Street, their customary reaction to terror attacks by Palestinian elements is an appeal to "Israeli and Palestinian leaders to take steps to avoid escalation and prevent an outbreak of further violence." They have consistently stated their opposition to "annexation," and have accused Prime Minister Netanyahu of crafting his plan to declare sovereignty over Judea and Samaria in order "to prevent the creation of a Palestinian state alongside Israel."

"Our policy," J Street states on its website, is to promote a "two-state solution with a border based on the pre-1967 Green Line with ... some of the large settlement blocs" included on the Israel side of the new border" (italics added).

And they have continually pushed for "the United States [to] vocally and consistently oppose any settlement expansion outside “the blocs.”"