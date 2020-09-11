Parents pull baby from emergency room after botched circumcision

Baby who suffered from dangerous bleeding after botched circumcision taken to emergency room - only to be taken away by his parents.

A baby boy was brought to the emergency room at Ziv Medical Center in Tzfat Friday morning, following complications arising from his circumcision.

The eight-day-old baby was brought by his parents to the hospital, after he suffered a serious cut during the botched circumcision, causing him serious bleeding.

After doctors examined the child and ascertained that he is in mortal danger, hospital officials decided to immediately carry out an emergency operation.

But before the operation could be carried out, the child’s parents took him and left the hospital.

Hospital officials subsequently notified local police.