Every night for over 100 days, the entire American (and international) public has seen the criminals of Black Lives Matter (BLM) and Antifa getting away not only with arson and theft and assault and harassment, but murder.

While this or that reporter stands directly in front of a government building or independent black- or white-owned business that has been set on fire, with flames soaring into the sky, and the sound of gunfire causes that reporter to flinch, duck, or run for cover, he or she insanely and steadfastly maintains that We the People––the highly intelligent American public––are not seeing what is right before our eyes!

When the leftist media tell us that the “protests” we’re seeing in dozens of Democrat-run cities throughout our country are “peaceful,” do these media lackeys really think we’re that stupid…or blind?

Every day and night for all these months, we’ve seen these bought-and-paid-for leftist media liars try to convince us that up is down, black is white, bad is good. Just a small sample of these electronic and print media fakes include:

CBS-TV

NBC-TV

ABC-TV

MSNBC-TV

CNN-TV, et al …

NPR radio…

The NY Times

The Washington Post

The Los Angeles Times

The Chicago Sun-Times, et al.

Emperor’s New Clothes, anyone?

DEMOCRAT SHEEP ON-BOARD

You can look at billions of leftist-generated e-mails, millions of Tweets, and multi-thousands of Letters to the editors of newspapers across the country––both in print and online––and find not one message of objection, disgust or fear about this escalating domestic-terrorism crime wave.

The only conclusion any sentient person can draw is that these Biden supporters approve of this violent criminal behavior, somehow believing that if enough chaos takes place, Americans will vote for the guy who promises to end it, ole basement Joe himself.

BUT WHAT ABOUT THE CHILDREN?

We all know that liberals love children. How much they lament the cages that illegal immigrant children were put in after they were constructed by the Obama-Biden regime.

How much they bemoan the multimillions of lives lost because of their belief––and legislation––in the extreme importance of routine abortion, mid-term abortion, late-term abortion, and post-birth abortions in which the lives of vibrant, living, fully-developed babies are, ahem, terminated.

How much they regret the disproportionate lives of aborted black babies in the Planned Parenthood centers they’ve purposely and disproportionately placed in black neighborhoods.

And so it follows that these leftists––in their demonstrated respect for life––would teach their own children and grandchildren that if they don’t like someone’s opinion or style or philosophy, it’s perfectly acceptable to:

Set that person’s car on fire,

Punch that woman in the face and knock out her teeth and then throw her to the ground,

Smash the windows of this guy’s homegrown business and steal all his goods,

Blind that offender with a laser beam, or…

Shoot him or her dead.

Indeed, this is what leftists are teaching their children and grandchildren by their unmistakable approval, indeed embrace, of the violence by BLM and Antifa over the past several months––a crime for which all of them should be indicted!

WE DON’T WANT NO SOLUTIONS!

President Trump has offered immediate help to all the mayors of the Democrat-run cities in which this violence is taking place, but following orders from the moneybags who are funding this mayhem, they refuse his offers, leaving the citizens they’ve taken an oath to protect in abject fear.

What a preview of our country if a Democrat is even voted for dogcatcher, much less president!

Joan Swirsky is an award winning author and journalist. Her work can be found at joanswirsky.com. This article appeared in the Canada Free Press.