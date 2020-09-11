86 coronavirus deaths reported in one week

Average number of deaths per day falls this week from record high, with death toll rising to 1,077. Nearly 1,000 patients hospitalized.

The coronavirus fatality rate in Israel declined this week, after the deadliest week in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded last week.

Eighty-six coronavirus-related fatalities were reported in Israel over the last seven days, according to Israel’s Health Ministry. That’s an 11.3% decrease compared to the week before, when 97 coronavirus-related deaths were reported.

Nevertheless, this last week is the fourth deadliest week of the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 4,038 new cases of the virus were diagnosed Thursday, bringing the total number of cases reported since the pandemic began to 146,542.

Of those, 111,539 ended in full recovery, with 33,920 cases currently listed as active.

Most of the patients (32,938) currently listed as infected are being treated at home or at coronavirus hotels, with 982 patients hospitalized.

There are currently 489 hospitalized patients listed in serious condition, with a further 180 patients in moderate condition.

Out of the 489 patients in serious condition, 134 are on respirators.

The percentage of tests which came back positive Thursday was 8.8%, compared to 8.9% the day before.