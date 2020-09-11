Israeli TV networks won't send reporters to Washington

Israel’s main television channels will not send reporters to cover signing of UAE agreement due to PM's decision to fly on private jet.

Israel’s three main television channels – Kan 11, Keshet 12 and Reshet 13 – decided against sending reporters from Israel to Washington ahead of the signing ceremony of the peace agreement with the United Arab Emirates.

The decision was made in light of the fact that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his family will fly separately from the plane that will bring the Israeli delegation to Washington.

Barring a last-minute change, the three media outlets will cover the historic ceremony using their US-based reporters.

Prime Minister Netanyahu, his wife Sara and their two children Yair and Avner will fly to Washington on a separate plane from the Israeli delegation that will arrive at the White House next week to sign the historic agreement with the United Arab Emirates.

Channel 13 News revealed that the Netanyahus are afraid of contracting the coronavirus and therefore will not take off with the entourage and diplomatic staff for the signing ceremony.

Shir Cohen, a spokeswoman for the Prime Minister, said that "due to a fear that the Prime Minister will be infected with coronavirus on a flight with more than 70 people, the professional echelons instructed that the Prime Minister will fly to the United States on a separate plane that the State of Israel uses from time to time."

The signing ceremony of the normalization agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates will be held this coming Tuesday, September 15, and the Israeli delegation will take off for Washington on an El Al plane.

The delegations to the ceremony will be headed by Prime Minister Netanyahu and Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed.