Will the agreement with the Emirates save Netanyahu from trial?

The PM has presented a significant historical achievement at the political level, but is he also looking for political gain on his side?

Jay Shapiro discusses the importance of the agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and the chances that other Arab countries will strengthen relations with Israel.

This is a historic surprise for Binyamin Netanyahu and a bold step that constitutes for him a respite from a government that is having difficulty functioning and from dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, he says.

Shapiro wonders whether Netanyahu's personal achievement in the diplomatic arena will be to his credit when he will soon be required to appear regularly in court as part of the trial against him.