'We have to leverage this historic moment'

Senior Advisor to Ambassador David Friedman speaks to Emiratis and Israelis: This historic occasion will be remembered.

Aryeh Lightstone, Senior Advisor to United States Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, on Thursday addressed a meeting of Emiratis and Israelis, co-sponsored by the Israeli-Emirati Forum (IEF) and the UAE-Israel Business Council (UIBC).

“Creating a better future will take courage, conviction and leadership, as shown by President Trump and the leaders of Israel and the United Arab Emirates,” he said.

Lightstone noted, “This historic occasion will be remembered, when the world turned for the better” and emphasized that “warm peace is driven between people to people.” He urged the participants to think about ways to build relationships over the long-term.

During the historic August 31 delegation from Israel to the UAE, led, from the United States, by Jared Kushner, Senior Adviser to President Trump, Lightstone moderated several of the bilateral discussions between Emirati and Israeli representatives. Thursday’s call took place several days before the expected signing of the UAE-Israel peace agreement at the White House on September 15.

In addition to the remarks by Aryeh Lightstone, UAE-Israel Business Council Co-Founder and Jerusalem Deputy Mayor, Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, presented the goals and vision of the Business Council. Additional Forum members presented TED-Style talks on issues of shared interest, such as business culture, start-up ecosystems, and national life.

The Israeli-Emirati Forum was established as a people-to-people initiative which brings together a diverse group of Israelis and Emiratis, in order to facilitate dialogue and advance cooperation in fields ranging from business to culture and arts. It held the first zoom call between Israelis and Emiratis soon after the peace announcement. This was its second call, as the group continues to grow.

The UAE-Israel Business Council was established by business and public sector leaders from the UAE and Israel to help foster shared opportunities, economic cooperation and business partnerships between Emiratis and Israelis.

Asher Fredman, Co-Founder of the Israeli-Emirati Forum, said, “People-to-people connections are the foundation for a warm peace. The good-will and desire to build bridges, displayed by both Emiratis and Israelis, has been truly inspiring.”

Fleur Hassan-Nahum, Co-Founder of the UAE-Israel Business Council, added, “We believe that real genuine peace comes from the bottom up and not just the top down. Our vision is for the UAE-Israel Business Council which is comprised of both Israelis and Emiratis to be the laboratory for the first warm peace in the Middle East.”

Dorian Barak, Co-Founder of the UAE-Israel Business Council, said, “The UIBC brings together Israel’s dynamic innovation ecosystem and the UAE’s unique strengths as a regional and global financial and commercial hub. Hundreds of Israeli and Emirati businesspeople have already reached out to be part of the Council.”