Netanyahu family requests private jet to US

Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, say they want to fly to U.S. separately from Israeli delegation to the deal signing in DC.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, say they want to take a separate flight to the signing of the Abraham Accords with the UAE at the White House next week.

The Netanyahu couple are afraid of contracting COVID-19 and will therefore have their own flight.

The signing ceremony of the normalization agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates is to be held this coming Tuesday, September 15. The Israeli delegation will be traveling aboard an El Al flight.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and UAE Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed will head their respective delegations at the ceremony.

Prime Minister Netanyahu confirmed he had accepted an invitation to the White House to participate in the event. "I am proud to be heading to Washington next week, at the invitation of President Trump, and to be taking part in an historic event at the White House, when Israel signs a peace treaty with the United Arab Emirates."

The agreement is the third of its kind between Israel and an Arab state, following peace agreements with Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.