Demolition order for house of R' Shay Ohayon murderer

The IDF is set to demolish the house of terrorist Khalil Doikat, who murdered Rabbi Shay Ohayon about two weeks ago in Petah Tikva.

Today (Thursday, September 10) the Head of the Central Command Tamir Yadai signed a demolition order for the home of terrorist Khalil Doikat, who murdered Rabbi Shay Ohayon H"YD in a stabbing attack in Petah Tikva about two weeks ago.

Ohayon's family sent a letter to Yadai demanding that the IDF demolish the terrorist's home.

On Tuesday, the prosecution filed an indictment against the 46-year-old terrorist, for aggravated murder and unlawful possession of a knife while committing an act of terror.

According to the indictment, Khalil Doikat, a 46-year-old resident of the Palestinian Authority-controlled town of Rujeib, near Shechem (Nablus) in Samaria, was charged with murder under aggravating circumstances Monday at the Central District Court in Lod, for the death of 39-year-old Rabbi Shay Ohayon in late August.

According to the indictment, Doikat had been working at a construction site in Petah Tikva, after legally entering Israel with a work permit.

Prior to the attack, Doikat had, the indictment said, resolved to murder Israeli civilians or security personnel “for Palestine, the Palestinian people, the al-Aqsa Mosque, and for Allah."

On August 26th, the day of the attack, Doikat took a knife from the kitchen of a trailer at the construction site, hid it in his pocket, and left the area.

After searching for a suitable victim and an opportunity to carry out the planned attack for about an hour, Doikat spotted Rabbi Ohayon at around 1:15 p.m., as he walked past him on the street. The terrorist drew the knife and stabbed Ohayon three times.

A passerby who witnessed the murder as it was taking place, hurled an object at the terrorist, hoping to help the victim. Doikat then left Rabbi Ohayon, who had already been mortally wounded. The terrorist proceeded to place the blood-covered knife to his pants pocket and attempted to leave the crime scene.

Doikat planned to attack additional Israelis, but was quickly apprehended by security forces who were dispatched to the scene.