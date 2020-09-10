NFL to 'outwoke' NBA, other leagues?

Are American pro sports leagues trying to outdo each other when it comes to being the most 'woke?'

With the NBA, MLB and NHL – three of America's premiere sports leagues – having agreed to operate in accordance with the new world order of "woke" social justice platforms, it was only a matter of time before the NFL followed suite. The league that produced Collin Kaepernick, the first player to kneel for the National Anthem, will now have what it calls the "Black National Anthem" prior to games.

According to a Breitbart News report, ESPN will not withhold from televising the singing of "Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing," a song chosen to represent the social justice movement and complementary "peaceful protests" across the country.

ESPN Executive Vice President of Event and Studio Production Stephanie Druley told reporters the moves had nothing to do with politics. “Look, we’re going to keep our main rule, which is when it intersects with sports, we’re going to cover it, and look, we don’t see the social justice movement as being political," she said and added, "It’s social justice."

Other than social justice, the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the U.S. looks to put additional strain on the upcoming NFL season. This year's games will be played with a limited amount of fans in attendance and media personnel broadcasting from the stands. The Breitbart report also states that players will be encouraged to acknowledge victims of police brutality by placing labels with their names on their helmets.