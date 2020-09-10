Health Ministry recommends closure on holidays

Senior HM official: 'We're in direction of national epidemic, even in green cities. Therefore, traffic light model currently cannot work.'

Health Ministry public health services head Dr. Sharon Elroi expressed concern at the continued jump in positive coronavirus testing in Israel.

In a Reshet Bet interview this morning, Dr. Elroi explained that "the picture is worrying; we're in the direction of a national epidemic - even in green cities."

"Therefore the traffic light model at the moment cannot work, and our recommendation today in the Cabinet will be to close on holidays," she added.

Ahead of the coronavirus cabinet meeting to be held at noon, Prime Minister Netanyahu will enter a consultation this morning with the participation of Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, and Coronavirus commissar Prof. Ronni Gamzu.

The Health Ministry claims 3,904 new coronavirus cases diagnosed in the last day, with the number of active patients this morning standing at 31,769, and with the condition of 474 of them defined as severe and with 133 on ventilator. However, there is a good chance a number of these tests may be inaccurate. Furthermore, 80% or more will be asymptomatic, and a much smaller percentage of those remaining cases will require hospitalization.

A positive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test does not necessarily mean the virus is present, infectious, or viable, and the PCR test does not detect the whole virus.

Yesterday, 44,717 tests were performed and it seems that as the number of tests increases, the number of cases jumps accordingly.

The New York Times found that: "In three sets of testing data that include cycle thresholds, compiled by officials in Massachusetts, New York and Nevada, up to 90 percent of people testing positive carried barely any virus."