Government approves budget increase

The funds will be allocated to special grants for the disabled population, educational programs and more.

The government approved on Wednesday night the manner in which the 11 billion shekels added to the budgets of government ministries will be distributed, as part of the action plan for the follow-up budget for 2020.

According to the decision, the defense budget will increase by more than 3 billion shekels.

In addition, the funds will be allocated, among other things, for special grants to the disabled population, a program to bring about 2,000 members of the Falashmura to Israel, an assistance program for the integration of members of the Ethiopian community in Israel, dozens of educational programs in state and state religious education, and strengthening settlement in Judea and Samaria.

The government will have to approve the state budget for 2020 and bring it to the Knesset for approval in three readings by December 23.

In a joint statement released by the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of Finance, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said that "this is important news for all Israeli citizens and needy populations in Israeli society during the coronavirus period. I welcome the fact that we have reached agreements with the Minister of Defense."

Finance Minister Yisrael Katz said, "It is time to work in full cooperation to show solidarity and social sensitivity to help the self-employed, employees and business owners, to get through the coronavirus crisis and move the economy forward."