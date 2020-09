As Moshe rabbenu (Moses our teacher) draws nearer to his final moments on earth he has lots of good advice for us as we draw nearer to Rosh Hashanah, the day of the creation of Adam, the father of us all.

Rosh Hashanah is an opportunity to muster our inner forces and focus on being a better person, a person closer to the me that G-d intended when He first breathed the breath of life in me.