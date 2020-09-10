'Petah Tikva' in the air

El Al's "Petah Tikva" airplane will carry Netanyahu to the signing ceremony for the peace agreement with the UAE.

An El Al Triple 7 aircraft carrying the name "Petah Tikva" is scheduled to take off next week for the signing ceremony of the peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates in Washington.

The plane will take off for a test flight on Friday.

Petah Tikva Mayor Rami Greenberg said that this is "a great pride for the city of Petah Tikva, the ‘Mother of the Moshavot’ and the mother of Zionism, that we were the first to honor the historic peace with the United Arab Emirates by inaugurating a multi-purpose and prestigious sports hall in Petah Tikva dedicated to the Emirates."

"This is a great hope for Israel and also for the city of Petah Tikva, which will promote cultural, social, educational, medical and high-tech collaborations, based on all the strengths that exist in Petah Tikva," added Greenberg.