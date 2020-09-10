Global death toll from coronavirus passes 900,000

The United States remains the world’s worst-affected country, followed by Brazil and India.

The global death toll from the coronavirus passed 900,000 on Wednesday, as worldwide cases topped 27.7 million, according to a Reuters tally.

The United States remains the world’s worst-affected country, with deaths exceeding 190,000 and cases exceeding 6.3 million.

Brazil is in second place with more than 127,000 deaths followed by India with nearly 74,000 dead.

The epicenter of the pandemic shifts to India, but the Americas still account for more than half of all fatalities worldwide owing to high death counts in Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Chile and Ecuador, according to the tally.

An average of more than 5,600 people die each day from COVID-19, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the last two weeks.

The rate of deaths is holding steady taking 18 days to climb from 800,000 to 900,000 deaths. It took 17 days to go from 700,000 to 800,000.

India’s fatality rate is around 1%, while Brazil and the United States have mortality rates of around 3%, in line with the world average.

As cases rebound in parts of Europe, countries have recently seen single-day records in new cases similar to those seen during the spring, according to the tally.

The sharp rise of almost 3,000 new cases in the UK over the weekend was the highest jump since May, prompting a ban on gatherings of more than six people.

Spain was the first country in western Europe to record more than half a million cases on Monday and now has 552,000 total infections.