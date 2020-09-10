Basement Biden won’t win



This is not the first time Joseph R. Biden, Jr., the 2020 Democrat Party’s presidential nominee, is running for the presidency. In June 1987, Biden declared his candidacy for the 1988 Democrat presidential nomination. By September 1987, his campaign collapsed when he reportedly plagiarized a speech that Neil Kinnock, the British Labour Party leader, made earlier that year.



In his speech, Biden allegedly changed aspects of his own family’s background to match Kinnock’s. Soon afterwards, Biden was also found to seem to have, earlier in 1987, lifted passages from a 1967 speech by Robert F. Kennedy and from the 1961 inaugural address of John F. Kennedy, and passed them off as his own.



Biden withdrew from the race on September 23, 1987, well before the Iowa caucuses, the first contest.



Biden also ran for the 2008 Democrat presidential nomination. In January 2007, on his candidacy announcement day, Biden said of a fellow Democrat candidate, Senator Barack Obama: “I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy—I mean, that’s a storybook, man.” Biden’s comment undermined his campaign.



Biden never rose above single digits in national polls. On January 3, 2008, Biden placed fifth in the first contest, the Iowa caucuses, getting less than one percent of the state delegates. He withdrew from the race that evening.



Throughout 2019, Biden was considered the front-runner in the 2020 Democrat presidential primaries. He finished fourth in the Iowa caucuses, and eight days later, he finished fifth in the New Hampshire primary. Going into the third contest in South Carolina, he had to win big or go home. But three days before the South Carolina’s primary, Rep. James Clyburn, gave him a greatly coveted endorsement.



Clyburn is the House majority whip and highest-ranking African American in Congress, and a prominent figure in a state where around 60% of all Democrat voters are black. According to exit polls, 47% of Democrat primary voters in South Carolina said Clyburn’s endorsement was an important factor in their vote.



Biden finished first in the South Carolina primary by a wide margin, prompting the withdrawals of two candidates. Afterwards, he made large gains in the March primaries, and all the remaining candidates soon dropped out, except Senator Bernie Sanders.



With the suspension of Sanders’s campaign in April 2020, Biden became the Democrat Party’s presumptive nominee.

Then Biden went home into isolation.



The Chinese Flu upended traditional forms of electioneering. It forced President Donald J. Trump to cancel many indoor rallies, and drove both parties to hold virtual conventions.

Nevertheless, no other major-party presidential nominee has spent as long in isolation as Biden. For several months, while Trump was making daily appearances at various locations, facing rigorous questions from the press, Biden was hiding in his basement. Recently on his Sunday show, Chris Wallace of Fox News vigorously questioned Trump, and then extended an invitation to Biden that was promptly rejected.



In August 2020, Biden announced Senator Kamala Harris of California as his running mate. Harris was also a candidate in the 2020 Democrat Party’s presidential primaries. She announced her candidacy in January 2019, but withdrew in December 2019 before the Iowa caucuses in January 2020, with her poll numbers in the low single digits.



In the first Democrat presidential debate in June 2019, Harris attacked Biden for the “hurtful” remarks he made when he spoke fondly of Democrat senators who opposed racial integration efforts in the 1970s, and of his own opposition to mandatory school busing that integrated schools.



For months, Biden stayed mum about the unrest in American cities, because he could hardly criticize those whose often violent acts were creating a sense of national anarchy under Trump’s presidency. Recently, Biden made a tepid condemnation of “violence,” without condemning the violent rioters. And Harris wanted the routinely violent protests to continue.

Now that Trump’s aggregate polls are rising, members of the media want Biden to condemn the rioters unequivocally. To do so, Biden might alienate his left-wing Sanders’s base. But Biden’s continued reluctance to fault the rioters may alienate moderate suburban swing voters. As CNN news anchor Don Lemon recently warned his fellow leftists, now the polls are changing, the public is sick of seeing the urban riots.



Biden’s campaign has never been experienced in American history, and is not entirely attributable to the Wuhan-virus quarantine. After all, his fellow-septuagenarian Trump, with his own array of medical challenges, insists upon frenetic and near-constant public appearances. Whereas, Biden is acting as a noncandidate conducting a noncampaign.



Biden cannot match Trump’s frenzied pace of holding impromptu interviews, photo-ops, tarmac rallies, etc., on the campaign trail, and daily unscripted press conferences. Biden’s planned series from his basement, of snarky critiques of Trump’s handling of the virus imploded when Biden could neither speak with or without notes, with or without the teleprompter, with or without friendly media prompts, nor with or without his wife’s encouragement at his side.



As Biden realized in his late comeback in the primaries, he needs the minority vote in overwhelming numbers, But the continuance of his often angry, unapologetic racialist statements indicates that his cognitive issues trump his political sense of self-control.



For Biden, if any African American does not vote for him, then “you ain’t black;” accomplished black professionals are on the verge of returning to slave status, they will “put y’all back in chains;” etc.



Recently, Biden talked to NPR’s Lulu Garcia Navarro, who asked him, “Will you reengage with Cuba?” Biden responded: “Yes. And, by the way, what you all know but most people don’t know, unlike the African-American community with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things.” Biden insinuated that African-Americans are unimaginatively monolithic (they talk alike, think alike, have the same attitudes), but Latinos are diverse and more flexible. Though the black leadership in Congress may be politically monolithic, there are millions of blacks who oppose illegal immigration, defunding the police, etc.



When CBS reporter Errol Barnett, who is black, asked Biden whether he would take a cognitive test, which Trump already took, Biden said: “That’s like saying, before you got on this program, you’re taking a test whether you’re taking cocaine or not... What do you think, huh? Are you a junkie?” A racist assumption that an African-American professional journalist might be defensive about being a cocaine addict.





If for any reason Biden would not debate Trump, that could be conclusive proof that Biden is too cognitively impaired to be the president.

Biden appears feeble, but Trump is resolute. Trump supports cops, and offers help to stop the violence that Democrat governors and mayors allow in their cities, and blame on him.



Under the Tenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, police powers are in the hands of state and local officials rather than the Federal Government. Trump strives to stop the rampages with all applicable presidential resources. After the shooting of Jacob Blake, protests broke out in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the state governor requested help the next day.

President Trump said: “My administration coordinated with the state and local authorities to very, very swiftly deploy the National Guard surge federal law enforcement to Kenosha and stop the violence.” But almost everywhere else, his help to stop the violence was summarily rejected.



In New York City, shootings have risen significantly in 2020. Mayor Bill de Blasio’s response: cutting $1 billion from the New York Police budget. The New York Times had this headline on September 2, 2020: “A Violent August in N.Y.C.: Shootings Double, and Murder Is Up by 50%.” According to the newspaper: “In August alone, there were 242 shootings in the city, compared with 91 last year….”



Biden knows his falling polls now require him to cease being a basement candidate; re-emerging to weigh in daily on the issues of the campaign. Recently, Biden’s first substantive press conference as Democrat Party’s nominee, in which he answered fawning questions from the media, did not quell concerns about his cognitive fitness to lead America.

Using impromptu interviews, he should be offering alternative plans for dealing with the Wuhan virus, the continuing lockdown in Democrat-controlled states, economic recovery, jobs, immigration matters, the riots, racial tensions, etc. Yet Biden’s surrogates seem to assume that if he were to leave his basement and fully enter the fray, he could lose the election in moments of gaffes, lapses, prolonged silences, etc. So they talk of mandatory fact-checking of the presidential debates or even canceling them.



Nancy Pelosi and other leading Democrats advised Biden to reject face-to-face showdowns, implying that Biden cannot handle three 90-minute encounters with Trump and emerge unimpaired. If for any reason Biden would not debate Trump, that could be conclusive proof that Biden is too cognitively impaired to be the president.



Democrats claim America has ‘unacceptably high’ level of Chinese Flu cases for voting in person. Trump says that if mobs can riot, they can also go to the polls. Democrats want unsolicited, mail-in-ballot voting (having ballots automatically mailed to voters, piled up outside apartment buildings, homeless shelters, etc.), a method which is riddled with fraud; they oppose solicited, absentee voting that requires evidence of the identity of the soliciting voter and other stringent conditions.

The expedient safe course now for Democrats is to get Congress and the rest of the country to postpone the 2020 US presidential election, and ask President Trump to stay in place. It is surprising that Democrats have not thought of this already. Because Biden will not win the election by hiding in his basement.



Dr. Ariel Sheyin-Stevens is a Registered Patent Attorney based in Florida, USA. He earned his Doctorate in Law from the University of Miami.

