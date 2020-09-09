Tomorrow: Decision on Rosh Hashanah lockdown

Coronavirus Cabinet to decide on whether to institute full or partial lockdown on Rosh Hashanah, limits on size of prayer gatherings.

The Coronavirus Cabinet will convene tomorrow to decide what measures will be taken over the High Holidays.

According to Channel 12 News, the ministers have been presented with several different proposals ranging from a total lockdown to relatively minor restrictions over the Rosh Hashanah holiday.

One of the proposals calls for treating the entire country as an 'orange' community under the traffic light system which rates localities on their morbidity rates. The second proposal calls for restrictions on trade and leisure activities but would allow workplaces to function as usual. The third proposal is to institute a full lockdown similar to the one which was instituted on the Passover seder night earlier this year.

According to the report, the restrictions will be most strict on the holidays themselves and will be relaxed on the weekdays. Gatherings will be restricted to nuclear families with the exception of prayer services and travel between cities will be forbidden.

An introductory telephone meeting was held Wednesday bight with the participation of Coronavirus Czar Prof. Roni Gamzu and other health officials, but Gamzu did not reveal his final recommendation.

At the same time, the Coronavirus Cabinet will be offered a special outline that will allow - at least on Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur - prayers with the maximum possible attendance.

The possibility of granting permission to up to 50 worshipers to gather in a closed area or to limit prayers to 25 participants in each quorum is on the agenda. Another idea is to activate all the authorities and divide the quorums into groups of up to ten worshipers.