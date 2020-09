These include a 25% occupancy limit, no service after midnight and no bar service. Masks will be required when not sitting at a table.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that indoor dining can resume on September 30.

At the same time, strict restrictions will apply.

These include a 25% occupancy limit and a temperature check at the door. In addition, one member of each party must provide contact info for tracing purposes.

Further, there will be no service after midnight and no bar service. Masks will be required worn when not sitting at a table, and tables must be 6 feet apart.