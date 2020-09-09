New 'inclusion standards' for Best Picture Oscar

Motion Picture Academy says film will have to include "underrepresented groups" to be considered for top movie prize.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which every year grants “Oscar” awards in a number of film-related categories, on Tuesday announced that, starting in 2024, a film would have to meet new “representation and inclusion standards” to be eligible for the top “Best Picture” award.

To be considered, a film would have to meet at least some of the criteria. These include having at least one lead actor from a minority ethnic group.

Alternatively, at least 30% of actors in minor roles might be from "underrepresented groups:" women, minorities, “LGTBQ+,” or disabled.

Another option includes having the main storyline of the movie deal with one of these groups.

“The aperture must widen to reflect our diverse global population in both the creation of motion pictures and in the audiences who connect with them. The Academy is committed to playing a vital role in helping make this a reality,” Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson explained in an academy release on the new requirements.

“We believe these inclusion standards will be a catalyst for long-lasting, essential change in our industry.”