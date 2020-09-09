Bride dies after collapsing at her wedding

The bride who collapsed at her own wedding last month passed away Wednesday, Soroka Hospital in Be'ersheva reported.

Dr. Shirley Ariel, a 33-year-old pediatrician, was evacuated to the hospital in critical condition after she passed out during her wedding following an apparent heart attack on August 31.

Following her collapse, the hospital told Channel 12 News at the time: "Our doctors who were at the wedding did CPR on her until an ambulance arrived. Her condition is critical. All the doctors are in shock. She was brought to the hospital in her wedding gown."

Wedding guests, including a number of doctors, attempted to resuscitate the bride as they waited for Magen David Adom emergency first responders to arrive. The wedding was held in the backyard of a private home.