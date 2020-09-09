2 killed in car accident on Highway 60

Both drivers killed in collision in in Wadi Al- Haramiya, 3 others injured.

Two people were killed and injured three others were injured in a fatal car accident on Wednesday evening on Highway 60 near the British Police Intersection in Wadi Al- Haramiya.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Mnachem Bakush who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: "The accident involved two Palestinian vehicles. Unfortunately, the two drivers were pronounced dead at the scene."

"Together with other EMS personnel, I treated an eleven-year-old boy who was in moderate condition and two other passengers who were lightly injured. After receiving medical treatment at the scene, the injured were transported by Red Crescent ambulances to a hospital in Ramallah.

"Firefighters were active at the scene due to the nature of the accident."