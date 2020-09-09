Serbia's Israel embassy move 'not definite,' official says

Serbian official casts doubt on whether Belgrade would relocate its embassy to Jerusalem, saying the decision was "not definite."

A Serbian official cast doubt Wednesday on whether Belgrade would relocate its embassy to Jerusalem, saying the decision was "not definite", less than a week after US President Donald Trump announced

the move.

While Trump also presented the move as a done deal, on Wednesday the Serbian president's top media advisor said it was "not a definite decision".

"For now, we haven't accepted anything, nothing was signed," Suzana Vasiljevic told local media.

"We will see how the situation develops, and how Israel will behave when their relations with Kosovo are in question," she added.

Serbia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not respond to requests for comment.

Israeli media on Wednesday also cited an anonymous source "close" to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic who said the country would not move its embassy if Israel recognizes Kosovo - another key part of the Trump deal.

Israeli recognition was celebrated as a major win for Kosovo, a former Serbian province still fighting for acceptance on the global stage.

While the US and most of the West recognizes Kosovo, Belgrade and its allies Russia and China do not, one of the main sources of lingering tensions.

Doubts over Serbia's embassy move come after a video went viral showing Vucic appearing surprised when Trump announced his commitment to shift the embassy.

The Serbian president later insisted he was only taken aback at the mention of the deadline for the move, July 2021.