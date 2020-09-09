Finance Ministry presents alternative to lockdown

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a telephone consultation with several ministers Wednesday night, including the Health Minister, ahead of the Coronavirtus Cabinet meeting tomorrow that will deal with preparations for the High Holidays.

Most senior members of the health system, including Coronavirus Czar Prof. Roni Gamzu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, are in isolation after coming into contact with a coronavirus patient.

The proposal to impose a lockdown on Rosh Hashannah similar to the lockdown which was imposed on the night of the Passover seder will be discussed at tomorrow's meeting.

The Finance Ministry opposes the idea of a lockdown and has presented alternatives in an attempt to prevent significant damage to the Israeli economy.

One of the proposals is for trade and leisure activities to be reduced even in 'green cities' with low morbidity rates, but workplaces will be permitted to operate as usual.

The Health Ministry published new data on the spread of the coronavirus in Israel Wednesday morning. In the last day, 3,506 new cases of infection were recorded in Israel and more than 44,000 tests were performed.

472 coronavirus patients are in serious condition, according to the data, while the death toll has risen to 1,048.